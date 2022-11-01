Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July.

Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday.

Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this case. He told WDBJ7 the charges will be dropped if she completes a list of requirements, including drug counseling and 100 hours of community service in the next 18 months.

Harrison also would get a tax charge (one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information) dismissed if she completes an ethics training class.

