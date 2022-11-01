Hometown Local
Danville job and resource fair attracts over 300 people with 1,300+ job openings

Danville job and resource fair
Danville job and resource fair(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College partnered with local organizations to host their biggest job and resource fair yet at the Community Market Tuesday.

More than 50 employers from the area were there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.

“Everyone needs help,” said Jerry Wallace, President of Danville Community College. “Even at the college, we have a couple of postings that are hard to fill. So, we want to be of service to the employers in our region to make sure that they know that we can have a set spot where everyone can connect and reach their goals.”

The job fair was free and open to everyone regardless of job experience.

“If someone doesn’t have a GED, if they’re looking for those services, we’ll have people here for that, as well as those coming back into the city and the county as far as coming out of incarceration. We want to make sure that everyone has a place in there to get connected to the employers because, at this point, employers are looking for people who might have felonies,” added Wallace.

Over 30 different social services, health organizations, and other community resources were also there to assist citizens.

“We’re helping them get around those roadblocks to become successful because you can’t have success without resources as well,” said Paul Farrar, director of the DCC Tare and Cape Program. “Those resources can help you along the way to get that job and to become self sufficient later on, so you’ll be able to care for your family.”

“It’s two entities to where you have employers and resources at the same time to help the individual because they might not need employment,” explained Barry Mayo, recruiter for the DCC Tare and Cape program. “They may need the resource and that’s what it’s all about. This has been a huge turnout for us because of that.”

For more information about the job openings and resources at the job fair, email Barry Mayo at barry.mayo@danville.edu.

