Dense fog early followed by increasing sunshine

Watch for dense fog early

Sunshine returns Tuesday

Warming temperatures expected through the week

DRYING OUT TUESDAY

Watch out for patchy dense fog early. Drier and warmer weather will return on Tuesday. Expect increasing sun for Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY CLOUDS

The week as a whole remains dry, however, isolated showers are possible on Wednesday as a weak disturbance slides across the Carolinas. The biggest thing we will witness from that system is cloudy skies on Wednesday. Most areas remain dry with highs the upper 60s.

A disturbance will move across the Carolinas throwing clouds our way Wednesday. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

We end the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and even a few low 70s for a few areas.

THE WEEKEND

The above normal temperature trend will continue into next weekend as upper level ridging takes place. Highs will read in the low 70s for most. Rain chances look to be on the lower end for most of the weekend, but later Sunday a system could bring a stray shower in.

THE TROPICS

The tropics are still active as we move into the last month of the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa which is moving towards Mexico.

Tropical Storm Lisa has formed. (WDBJ Weather)

