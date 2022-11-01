Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers

Customers can expect their bills to go up by $20 per month
Customers can expect their bills to go up by $20 per month(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting on Tuesday, Appalachian Power Company customers can expect their monthly bill to go up. The average cost of a monthly bill is expected to increase by about $20.

Because the cost of fuel and generating electricity has gone up, customers are left to make up the difference. A spokesperson with Appalachian Power explained how inflation, the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine has driven the cost of energy higher.

“A customer who uses about 1,000 kilowatt hours a month simply costs more to generate electricity than it did a year ago,” Teresa Hamilton Hall said. “We know that it’s going to be a challenging financial time for a lot of families out there because prices of everything are going up.”

The electric company is offering financial assistance for those who may be struggling to pay their bills.

“It is a significant increase for customers, it’s certainly more than we saw in the past couple of years” Hamilton Hall said. “All we ask is that customers who are having trouble paying their bill reach out to us to learn about our payment options and to learn about our energy efficiency programs.”

Appalachian Power also partners with community organizations, like The Salvation Army, to help people pay their bills. The organization’s after care case manager explained how The Salvation Army can help Roanoke Valley residents.

“Give us a call so we can help work it out,” Phillip Priest said. “Right now, we can give between $100-300 per person, depending on how much it is and depending on the situation.”

With the monthly increase, The Salvation Army is expecting more people to need help during the winter months.

“$20 will be an enormous amount of money,” Priest said. “Normally your light bill or electric bill is going up anyway because you’re using it in your home more in the winter.”

But, donations can help those in the Roanoke Valley keep their lights on.

“We all know how important it is especially in the winter to have heat,” Priest said.

Customers should be mindful of the amount of electricity used throughout the day to help save on bills.

The monthly increase is temporary until the SEC holds a hearing on the cost increases. Customers can expect to pay the higher prices until that hearing happens on December 14.

There is a public comment that will be considered in the hearing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large
Credit: Amherst Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop

Latest News

Virginians have to file by Tuesday in order to get the rebate
November 1 is deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension
Positive flu test
Flu season hits early in NRV
Danville job and resource fair
Danville job and resource fair attracts over 300 people with 1,300+ job openings
New 'Forever Young' shop opens
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic