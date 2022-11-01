Flu season hits early in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Flu season is hitting the New River Valley early this year.

“The biggest thing with flu people talk about is they feel like they got hit by a truck,” Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell said.

She says the peak of flu season is typically a few months away.

“Really, we don’t start seeing cases till late December, January, February, that’s usually when we start seeing it,” she said. “So to start seeing the amount of flu that we’re seeing in October, this is definitely an earlier onset of flu cases.”

At places like the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, more and more flu tests are being given each day.

“We are seeing a lot of Influenza A, a lot of respiratory symptoms, high fevers and just general not feeling good,” The Community Health Center of the New River Valley’s Jennifer Johnson said.

According to both Johnson and Bissell, the flu and COVID-19 can create similar symptoms.

“If you’re running a fever, having trouble breathing, make sure you get medical attention and you’re getting checked out to see what’s going on so you can be treated appropriately and help prevent spreading sickness to others,” Johnson said.

“In most people, it can run a week, sometimes a little bit more, sometimes a little bit less, but flu can definitely put you in bed for a week,” Dr. Bissell said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.