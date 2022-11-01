Hometown Local
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic

New 'Forever Young' shop opens
New 'Forever Young' shop opens(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville.

Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. The kids resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices.

This is the 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since the start of the pandemic.

“For the most part, all the clothing behind us, with the exception of some of like the coats and such, they’re all less than $5 a piece,” said Austin White, owner of Forever Young. “Most of that stuff is anywhere from $5 up to $17. So, it’s a huge savings for families.”

For their first month, they will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

