Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment.

Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush.

And at least one mining company has been exploring for gold deposits in Buckingham County.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences said Virginia lacks an effective and consistent process for reviewing the potential impacts of possible gold mining, “making it unlikely that robust site-specific impact assessments will take place.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large
Credit: Amherst Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop

Latest News

A new initiative in northwest Roanoke will create a new center with a grocery store, adult high...
Community organizations and city partner on Northwest Roanoke initiative
Roanoke Co. Tax Filing Extension Deadline Ends Tuesday
Roanoke Health Officials Watching Respiratory Illnesses In Children
Roanoke Health Officials Watching Respiratory Illnesses In Children
Flu Hits NRV