Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The new center will be at the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus, currently home to the corporate headquarters and program services offices at 2502 Melrose Avenue, NW, Roanoke.

“Goodwill is thrilled to help support the spirit and growth of the Northwest Roanoke community,” states Richmond Vincent, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “The new center in Northwest supports Goodwill’s strategic plan by providing needed services in the community it serves. Our current Roanoke Jobs Campus makes sense to be the location of the new center, and we will build on our strong partnerships with the City of Roanoke, local nonprofits, and other area businesses. These partnerships as well as an upcoming capital campaign will make this new project a reality.”

“Partnering with Goodwill on something so long needed by the community is a great opportunity,” adds Roanoke City Manager, Bob Cowell. “The partnership will deliver exactly what the Northwest neighborhood has long advocated for and needed, fulfills a key priority of the Mayor and Council, implements the top priority identified by the citizen advisory board established to aid the Council in their use of federal COVID-relief funds and complements well the services offered by Goodwill. I am thankful for all involved and most especially for the leadership at Goodwill in making this opportunity possible.”

The Market on Melrose, designed as a full-service grocery store, will be an “anchor for providing access to healthy and fresh foods, nutritional education and improving food access,” according to Goodwill.

The Excel Center® is a free, public school providing adults the opportunity to earn a state-recognized high school diploma and begin post-secondary education. In addition to a high school diploma, students earn industry-recognized certificates and/or college credits all at no cost, according to Goodwill. Resources include “flexible employment, no-cost childcare and transportation support, life coaching, connection to college and career choices and job placement services.”

The Wellness Center will function as a “holistic community center allowing residents to connect to a variety of physical and mental health resources. The wellness center will focus to increase and strengthen access to family services, promote a healthy community and improve the quality of life.”

The goal is for the project to be complete by the end of 2024. The Roanoke City Melrose Branch Library currently located at the Goodwill Jobs Campus will remain as part of the new center.

For more information on the project, visit goodwillvalleys.com/restore or email CommunityEngagement@goodwillvalleys.com.

