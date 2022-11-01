Hometown Local
Illuminights tickets go on sale

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights tickets are now on sale.

The event will span 33 nights from November 19 through December 30. Visitors will experience 50,000 more lights, new displays, trail enhancements, photo ops and family activities.

Tickets can be ordered online at roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights, or by calling 540-387-6078 ext. 0. weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-person purchases can be made at the following locations:

o Public Service Center, 1206 Kessler Mill RD 24153 (M-F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

o Explore Park Visitor Center, 56 Roanoke River PKWY 24014 (F-Su, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

o Brambleton Recreation Center, 7415 Brambleton AVE 24018 (M-F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

o Center in the Square Box Office, 1 Market SQ 24011 (Tu-Sa, 9:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Su, 12:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.)

Tickets are $17.50 for adults (ages 16+) and $6.50 for children (ages 3-15). Save $1 off each individual admission on select Savings Days. Groups of 25 or more save an additional $1 on Peak Days by phone only to purchase tickets by calling (540) 777-6365.

