One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night.

Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Det. Bond with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6161.

