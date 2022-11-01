Man accused of killing Crystal Hannah appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - James Stallard, the man accused in the June 2022 death of Crystal Hannah appeared in Montgomery County General District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

He is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealing a dead body.

Hannah’s body was found in a wooded area in Montgomery County on June 6, after she was reported missing by friends and family.

According to testimony from investigators, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy first spoke with Stallard regarding Hannah’s disappearance around 1 a.m. on June 6.

Stallard initially told deputies he hadn’t seen or heard from Hannah in a few days.

Later around 5 a.m., deputies say Stallard called the Sheriff’s Office asking to speak with investigators again but in person.

In their testimony the investigators who responded said Stallard admitted to killing Hannah after an argument turned physical.

A video recording from deputies responding to Stallard’s home showed Stallard telling deputies “I hurt her” and “she’s dead.”

Deputies testified that Stallard told them he hit her in the mouth, threw her to the ground and strangled her to death.

He then loaded Hannah’s body into her minivan and drove it into a wooded area in Elliston, not far from his home.

Investigators say they found Hannah’s body under a pile of leaves with three flowers and a rock resembling a makeshift grave.

