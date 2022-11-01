Hometown Local
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

House fire on Forest Street in Martinsville... 10.14.22
House fire on Forest Street in Martinsville... 10.14.22(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14.

The cause and manner of death await an official autopsy report.

The fire was deemed electrical and accidental.

