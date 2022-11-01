Hometown Local
New website to recruit health professionals for Virginia hospitals

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s hospitals and health care facilities continue to face a shortage of workers. And now, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is launching a new website to bring more health care workers to the Commonwealth.

Hospitals across the country were dealing with a workforce shortage before COVID 19, and the pandemic has only made things worse.

The VHHA has launched ‘On Board Virginia,’ to help fill more than 11,000 open positions at hospitals and health systems in the state.

Julian Walker is the organization’s Vice President of Communications.

“This is a serious challenge,” Walker told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday morning. “It’s one our members have contended with and continue to contend with, but it’s also one that we have to be clear-eyed about and work on solutions and strategies to address it.”

The website is directed toward younger healthcare professionals, with the goal of retaining individuals who are educated in Virginia, and persuading others to build their careers here.

