Pittsylvania Co. directs emergencies to different number during nationwide AT&T outage

911 calls
911 calls(WANF)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A nationwide outage for AT&T Wireless and AT&T FirstNet customers that prevents them from being able to dial 911 has prompted Pittsylvania Co. to direct its residents to a new emergency procedure.

Contact 434-432-7931 to reach the administrative number and tell the dispatcher at the beginning of the call that it is an emergency.

No ETA regarding a resolution has been provided by AT&T Wireless, other than that it will still be a few hours before a solution is reached.

