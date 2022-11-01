Pittsylvania Co. directs emergencies to different number during nationwide AT&T outage

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A nationwide outage for AT&T Wireless and AT&T FirstNet customers that prevents them from being able to dial 911 has prompted Pittsylvania Co. to direct its residents to a new emergency procedure.

Contact 434-432-7931 to reach the administrative number and tell the dispatcher at the beginning of the call that it is an emergency.

No ETA regarding a resolution has been provided by AT&T Wireless, other than that it will still be a few hours before a solution is reached.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.