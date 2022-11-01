Hometown Local
President of Ferrum College announces resignation

Credit: Ferrum College
Credit: Ferrum College
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Ferrum College will begin its process to find an interim president for the school after David L. Johns’ announcement Monday that he will be resigning effective November 7.

According to the school, Kevin P. Reilly, vice president of Academic Affairs, was named chief operating officer and will lead the college over the next few months.

“We are grateful for [David Johns’] service to the College and his many contributions during his tenure as president, including managing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and for his efforts in establishing the strategic direction of the College,” said Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter ‘73. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we wish Dr. Johns all the best in his next endeavor.”

“I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and the way we have worked together to make Ferrum a great place to live, work, study, and play. I appreciate the support I have received from the Board throughout this process,” Johns added with the announcement Tuesday.

