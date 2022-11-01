Hometown Local
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers for community engagement team

Roanoke City Sheriff's Office
Roanoke City Sheriff's Office(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make a difference in your hometown by volunteering your time with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

The department is looking for ten volunteers to join the community engagement team.

Those people will represent the sheriff’s office along side deputies at various events.

It’s all in an effort to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“We know over the past couple of years that has been an issue and that’s not to say that anything is going to change that overnight...so we believe that if we can get multiple people from all different facets, along with law enforcement, we can really start to change the perception of law enforcement out in the community,” said Tameka Paige with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

“Community engagement is what allows us to be able to do what we do on a day to day basis. What I encourage them to understand is we can’t put community together once crisis hit, in our house. Community engagement starts before that,” said Antonio Hash, Roanoke City Sheriff.

You do need to be eighteen years or older to apply and there is a process including an application and a background check.

For more information you can contact Tameka Paige at 540-853-1761 or by email at Tameka.Paige@roanokeva.gov.

