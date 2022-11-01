Roanoke College to host ‘Being in a Body’ dance performance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A dance performance is trying to destigmatize mental health and disabilities.

Roanoke College is partnering with the non-profit Mental Health In Motion to host ‘Being in a Body’

They will be premiering original work inspired by topics students have been learning in the classroom.

Roanoke College Associate Professor of History Dr. Samantha Rosenthal says the goal is to use dance to explore those lessons and people’s identities.

”Being able to watch a group of dancers explore these themes in real time in front of us and encourage us to think about them and explore them in ourselves,” said Rosenthal. “A really important way just to move away from the stigma around mental health, the stigma around disabilities and encourage community conversation and and community focus on talking about these things.”

There will also be a Q-&-A with the dancers after the show.

WHO: Roanoke College

WHAT: Dance performance

WHEN: Tuesday, November 1st at 7pm, doors open at 6:45

WHERE: Wortmann Ballroom

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.