Send a birthday card to a WWII veteran

By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -There’s a special request from the Beckley VA Medical Center. They are asking for birthday cards for a veteran about to turn 100. Wilburn Vest of Princeton was born on Nov. 14, 1922. He served in the Navy during WWII from 1942-45.

As of last month, Beckley VA Medical Center received more than 50 cards from multiple states.

You can make your cards out to:

PAO Sara Yoke

200 Veterans Avenue Beckley, WV 25801

Happy birthday, Mr. Vest!

