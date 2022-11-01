Sheryl Crow, Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Goose headline new-location FloydFest

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets are on sale as of noon November 1 for FloydFest 23-Forever, the latest installment of the annual summer outdoor music festival. It’s scheduled for Wednesday to Sunday, July 26 to 30, 2023, at its new home, “FestivalPark,” at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check.

Blue Cow Arts and Across-the-Way Productions have announced the 2023 lineup, featuring headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose, as well as Elle King, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y, Ripe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Atlin Gün, Nikki Lane, The Hip Abduction, Ian Noe, Neighbor, Eggy, The Wilder Blue, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner Palmyra and runner-up The Jared Stout Band.

“For this year’s program, I wanted to ensure that the quality FloydFest is known for remains true and endearing to the thousands who flock to our unforgettable experience on the mountain,” said Kris Hodges, FloydFest producer and founder. “By bringing in some of the nation’s best rock, country, jam and Americana artists, FloydFest continues to be ‘Forever’ making strides in the industry … and beyond. Our new location and next level experience will be sure to tantalize all senses and awaken the spirit in all who attend.”

“Welcome to our new home and thanks for continuing the ride,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and CEO. “FloydFest is the people, and the new setting will bring us closer. See y’all in Floyd in July.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.