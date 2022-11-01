Stanford University suspends own mascot after holding banner at football game

STANFORD, Ca. (WDBJ) - The tree will be planted. Temporarily.

The student who works as the iconic Stanford University tree mascot was suspended indefinitely after holding a “Stanford Hates Fun” banner during a game earlier in October, according to Yahoo! Sports.

#ASU up 14-6 at the half. Looks like the @lsjumb and @DaStanfordTree are making some sort of statement at halftime here with their “Stanford Hates Fun” banner. At least that appears to be what they’re doing. #Stanford #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/zImkrsfmzA — Ben Parker (@slamdunk406) October 22, 2022

A previous tree bearer will be stepping in to fill the role, so the school will have no absence of mascot.

“According to the Stanford Daily, the message is part of a long running protest students are holding due to what they see as the university restricting social events and parties.”

