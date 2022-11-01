Hometown Local
Stanford University suspends own mascot after holding banner at football game

Credit: Official Twitter of Stanford Tree mascot (@DaStanfordTree)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ca. (WDBJ) - The tree will be planted. Temporarily.

The student who works as the iconic Stanford University tree mascot was suspended indefinitely after holding a “Stanford Hates Fun” banner during a game earlier in October, according to Yahoo! Sports.

A previous tree bearer will be stepping in to fill the role, so the school will have no absence of mascot.

According to the Stanford Daily, the message is part of a long running protest students are holding due to what they see as the university restricting social events and parties.”

