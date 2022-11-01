Superheroes run for good cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 8th annual CASA Superhero Run is, of course, superhero-themed and is a 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1-mile kids’ fun run, and a stay-at-home option of the 0.0 Mile Couch Crusader. It all takes place in downtown Lynchburg on the Percival’s Island Trail.

The 5K is a professionally chip-timed race and the kids run is simply for fun – they chase the villains to the halfway point, then return to “headquarters” (finish line) to get their medal. Parents call also run with their children if they would like to for no extra cost.

The Superhero Run is CASA’s largest fundraiser of the year. 100% of the proceeds go back into their mission of recruiting, training and supporting volunteers who advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Since 1989, volunteers have advocated for more than 5,000 children in Central Virginia.

The event is happening at:

Percival’s Island Trail, 1600 Concord Turnpike in Downtown Lynchburg.

Event date: November 5, 2022

Packet Pickup and Race Festivities – 9am

5K Run and Walk – 10am

Kids 1 Mile Fun Run – 11am

For more information visit LynchburgSuperheroRun.com

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.