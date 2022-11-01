Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Superheroes run for good cause

Fundraiser helps CASA’s mission to help children who experienced abuse or neglect
CASA Superhero run
CASA Superhero run(CASA)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 8th annual CASA Superhero Run is, of course, superhero-themed and is a 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1-mile kids’ fun run, and a stay-at-home option of the 0.0 Mile Couch Crusader. It all takes place in downtown Lynchburg on the Percival’s Island Trail.

The 5K is a professionally chip-timed race and the kids run is simply for fun – they chase the villains to the halfway point, then return to “headquarters” (finish line) to get their medal. Parents call also run with their children if they would like to for no extra cost.

The Superhero Run is CASA’s largest fundraiser of the year. 100% of the proceeds go back into their mission of recruiting, training and supporting volunteers who advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Since 1989, volunteers have advocated for more than 5,000 children in Central Virginia.

The event is happening at:

Percival’s Island Trail, 1600 Concord Turnpike in Downtown Lynchburg.

Event date: November 5, 2022

Packet Pickup and Race Festivities – 9am

5K Run and Walk – 10am

Kids 1 Mile Fun Run – 11am

For more information visit LynchburgSuperheroRun.com

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large
I-81 clear after traffic delays
Credit: Amherst Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
Christian Pinckney photo
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect

Latest News

Casey Cares Foundation logo
Casey Cares Foundation serves critically ill children
Dive into a new world by exploring these locally owned bookstores.
Libraries celebrate National Family Literacy Month
November Almanac
Rabid Skunk in Bland County
Bland County skunk tests positive for rabies