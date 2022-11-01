Hometown Local
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina

Christian Pinckney photo
Christian Pinckney photo(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina.

Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.

Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm Within a Public Building, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony.

Pinckney is accused of shooting and killing mall customer Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, in the Hibbett Sports store.

The investigation to track Pinckney included Danville Police, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Greensboro (NC) Police Department, Eden (NC) Police Department, Burlington (NC) Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

