Trick-or-treaters still enjoy Halloween in Roanoke despite gloomy weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is almost over and despite the gloomy weather, trick-or-treaters still hit the pavement to get some candy.

Hundreds of kids dressed up in all different costumes were out with their baskets asking for candy.

Little doctors, cowgirls, monsters, and the night’s favorite was one trick-or-treater dressed up as a pile of leaves.

Neighbors sat on front porches greeting little ones. A couple that recently moved back to the star city and says they love being able to meet their community.

The houses were also decked out for the spooky season.

But there was one house in particular kids come to every year and wait in line for a special treat. Jessica Kaiser has been giving cotton candy and popcorn for a few years.

“It’s just fun to see the kids. They enjoy it so much and they’re constantly coming and they know we’re gonna do it every year. It’s just fun,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser was inspired by her little ones loving the fluffy sweet treat. Some years she’s had over 200 kids come to her house.

It takes a lot of preparation behind the scenes but most importantly the family says it takes a lot of smiles. It’s a tradition she hopes will continue for the kids.

“A safe environment. A good holiday, it’s not all about scary,” added Kaiser. “It’s about fun. Just enjoying the day and each other.

Trick-or-treaters did have to be on the lookout for puddles after Monday’s showers. But outside was still coming together to have a good Halloween.

