Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

November 1 is deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension

Virginians have to file by Tuesday in order to get the rebate
Virginians have to file by Tuesday in order to get the rebate(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia residents have to file their tax return by the end of Tuesday. November 1 is the deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension.

If residents want to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebate, that deadline is also Tuesday.

Taxpayers can file electronically or send it by mail by the end of the day Tuesday.

If residents send it through the mail, a Roanoke income tax coordinator explained to get it postmarked at the post office with the date, or residents won’t be eligible for the rebate.

”Because of the area that we are in, our mail goes to North Carolina and it doesn’t get postmarked until it gets there,” Lelia Ann Alvis said. “So if you just put it in the blue box, you’re going to have a November 2 date on it.”

It takes a couple weeks for the rebates to process on the tax returns.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
Christian Pinckney photo
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large
Credit: Amherst Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop

Latest News

Customers can expect their bills to go up by $20 per month
Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers
Positive flu test
Flu season hits early in NRV
Danville job and resource fair
Danville job and resource fair attracts over 300 people with 1,300+ job openings
New 'Forever Young' shop opens
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic