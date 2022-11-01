November 1 is deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia residents have to file their tax return by the end of Tuesday. November 1 is the deadline for Virginia’s income tax filing extension.

If residents want to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebate, that deadline is also Tuesday.

Taxpayers can file electronically or send it by mail by the end of the day Tuesday.

If residents send it through the mail, a Roanoke income tax coordinator explained to get it postmarked at the post office with the date, or residents won’t be eligible for the rebate.

”Because of the area that we are in, our mail goes to North Carolina and it doesn’t get postmarked until it gets there,” Lelia Ann Alvis said. “So if you just put it in the blue box, you’re going to have a November 2 date on it.”

It takes a couple weeks for the rebates to process on the tax returns.

