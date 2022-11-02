Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four: Pet Talk, November 2, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Shelley in Lynchburg asked, “I read that pets can be affected by the time change. Is that a thing? Is there something I can do so my cat isn’t waking me up at 5am instead of 6?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, October 26, 2022
Your Pet And Halloween: Trick-Or-Treaters, Candy, Costumes
Your Pet And Halloween: Trick-Or-Treaters, Candy, Costumes
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, October 12, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, October 5, 2022