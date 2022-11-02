Addressing Homelessness in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness.

On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.

For more information, visit endhomelessnessblueridge.org/

