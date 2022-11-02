Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Blue Ridge Jamboree is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge is hosting the first ever Blue Ridge Jamboree this weekend.

The Doc Watson at 100 Tribute Concert features “Doc’s Legacy” by author and music scholar Dr. Ted Olson and music by T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson, and Jack Hinshelwood.

It’s Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke.

Watch the video to see organizer Michael Hemphill preview the event, and click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

Latest News

Blue Ridge Jamboree is This Weekend
Blue Ridge Jamboree is This Weekend
Roanoke Groups Work to End Homelessness
Roanoke Groups Work to End Homelessness
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
MCPS Bus
MCPS adding full time bus driver positions