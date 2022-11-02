Blue Ridge Jamboree is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge is hosting the first ever Blue Ridge Jamboree this weekend.

The Doc Watson at 100 Tribute Concert features “Doc’s Legacy” by author and music scholar Dr. Ted Olson and music by T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson, and Jack Hinshelwood.

It’s Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke.

Watch the video to see organizer Michael Hemphill preview the event, and click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.