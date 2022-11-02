Brandon Avenue housing development seeks another zoning approval

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Townhouse developments in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood are back on the zoning commissions’ agenda.

The project has sought approval multiple times. Most recently, Roanoke’s City council rejected the proposal last October.

One of the main changes on the upcoming December proposal is the size of the housing development. The company, R.P. Fralin Inc., reduced the number of units to 29 townhomes. The original plan featured more than 50 apartments and up to 30 townhomes.

The intersection on Brandon Avenue is right across the street from where the townhomes would go. Neighbors said their main concern is the impact to traffic in the area.

“I just worry about the increase in traffic,” Sally Budd said. “I worry about the children at Wasena Elementary school with more traffic coming along Sherwood Avenue, and then I’m also worried about just the environment.”

The project started in 2017, with the original proposal planning for nearly all eight acres to be developed. Now, it plans for a higher housing density on the street-side and avoids going into the greenspace.

R.P. Fralin Inc.’s operations facilitator explained how the company has sought feedback from the community about the proposal.

“Throughout this process we’ve heard their feedback and their input, and in order to provide affordable housing in the Roanoke City area, we have come up with this latest version of the plan,” Wynne Phillips said.

Over the past five years, neighbors have spoken against the project and developers have addressed concerns.

“I just hope city council votes it down again, if it comes up again,” Budd said.

“We have had countless meetings with the community and stakeholders and this plan is the product of all that feedback,” Phillips said. “I certainly expect that the community will see the value.”

The developers also conducted a traffic study ahead of submitting the new proposal. Phillips explained those studies found no significant impact on traffic.

R.P. Fralin Inc. is hosting another community meeting with the Wasena neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Roanoke’s Planning Commission will hear the revised proposal at its December 12 meeting.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.