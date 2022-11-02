Career Academy high school students spread cyber security awareness

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - 11th and 12th grade cyber security students at the Career Academy in Martinsville are learning real-world skills on how to protect devices from online threats.

In October, the students created flyers with online safety tips on them as part of cyber security awareness month.

“Last year, we didn’t get a lot of outreach towards social media and the the outside community,” said Kailei Minter, 12th grade cyber security student. “This year, we’ve been posting on Twitter and Facebook on our Career Academy pages, and we just want to get the awareness out. If you need help, we’re always here and we can always help anybody no matter what their age is, no matter where they come from.”

The flyers are now hanging in various schools throughout the county for other students to see.

“The biggest thing is phishing. A lot of people actually get tricked into clicking things that are scams. That’s probably the most known aspect of cybersecurity awareness. You also have to update your password. You have to update your software and even use multi-factor authentication, which is basically letting your accounts know that you’re actually you,” explained Minter.

The cyber security students are also using 3-D printers to create Christmas ornaments to sell to the community to raise money for their programs. The fundraiser also serves as a business model for the students.

“It does help you take your own creation and put it into the real world,” said Logan Surber, 12th grade cyber security student. “It is a very cheap and quick way to do it. Mostly because metal is really expensive, whereas the deer itself was about $2 in materials. Then just add $1 for profit,” said Minter.

“It’s really helpful when we’re designing products and we want to sell and fundraise for our program. We actually get to learn how to run a business, which is actually something that not a lot of kids get to experience in high school. So, it’s a really good opportunity,” added Surber.

The ornaments can be bought at the Career Academy November 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the students’ Pictures with Santa Paws fundraiser.

