Children receive free books at Carilion Children’s Family Literacy Fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children from the Roanoke Valley received free books as part of National Family Literacy Month.

The first ever Carilion Children’s Family Literacy Book Fair took place Wednesday at the Tanglewood Center.

Patients from infants to young teens got to pick out books to take home.

The event’s organizers say it’s important to read together as a family starting at a young age.

“Reading opens a whole new world for you and we hope that the earlier you learn to read, the more proficient you will be,” said Kay Strickland, Carilion Foundation Chief Development Officer.

Nancy Ruth Patterson, author of the “Captain Carilion” coloring book, was there to sign copies to hand out to patients.

