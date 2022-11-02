EARLY YEARS: Gen Z Voters to make a big impact on the midterm elections, according to a new NSHSS survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Members of Gen Z are excited about the midterm elections, and plan to make their presence known at the polls on November 8.

“We’re excited that these young people , leaders and we refer to them as Gen Z are reporting that they’re very excited and have an intention of voting at a high rate,” says James Lewis, co-founder of the National Society of High School Scholars.

The National Society of High School Scholars polled more than two-thousand high school students and graduates to learn more about their voting habits.

“When you think about these people represent approximately 50% of our population, but they’re 100% of our future,” says Lewis.

According to the NSHSS survey, 85% of high school and college aged students plan to vote in the midterms.

Those who didn’t were either not registered to vote (27%), or didn’t know the candidates well enough (14%).

And it’s an exciting time in our nation’s history that the young people are not relying on the older generation, that they are taking action,” says Lewis.

Among the most important issues to Gen Z voters:

“Number one is racial equality and the ability from their perspective to focus on candidates that have similar visions and the ability to make America safe for everyone” says Lewis.

According to the survey, the environment came in second place.

Inflation and the economy came in third.

Lewis says this generation will likely sustain its interest in voting for many years to come.

“The data shows that they are very focused on having an impact on this election and future elections. It’s excited that the social media, the level of engagement of Gen Z, they’re much more active than previous generations,” says Lewis.

