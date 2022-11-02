Hometown Local
Ground Zero artifacts from 9/11 making stop in Roanoke

(WLOX)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City will host the Ground Zero Flag Team artifacts that have traveled the world since 9/11.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the department will welcome a U.S. flag that was flown at Ground Zero after the World Trade Center attacks, a small piece of marble believed to have been from the rubble of the South Tower, and a logbook showing the travels of the items over the last 21 years.

A ceremony will be conducted by the Roanoke Firefighters Honor Guard at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Roanoke Fire-EMS Station #7 (1742 Memorial Ave. SW).

The Ground Zero Flag will be raised at 8:46 a.m., the time that the North Tower was struck. In addition to being flown at Ground Zero, the flag served three tours in Iraq.

The artifacts will be retired and displayed in a museum after Nov. 2, 2026.

David Hoback, Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief, added that “We are proud to host the Ground Zero Flag Team, joining other first responders in commemorating the bravery and sacrifice shown on that terrible day.”

