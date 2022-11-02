Henry County asks for public input on Riverview Park through survey

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County is seeking public input on what to offer at the new Riverview Park.

The county acquired the 117 acres beside the Smith River Sports Complex last January.

They are now asking community members to take a survey to get their opinions on what amenities should be offered at the park. Cabin rentals, zip lining, a fishing dock, and an adaptive playground are just some of the options to choose from.

“This is a unique opportunity we have to develop some amenities that we don’t have in our county, specifically on outdoor recreation,” said Roger Adam, director of Henry County Parks and Recreation. “So, we wanted to do a community survey and get input from the community on the various types of amenities that they would like to have here.”

The survey can be taken online here. The deadline for the survey is December 5.

