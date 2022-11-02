Hometown Local
Huddle Up Moms brings AFTERSHOCK film to Grandin

Film focuses on the black maternal health crisis in our country
Doctor examines pregnant woman.
Doctor examines pregnant woman.(Source: WVUE)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms is bringing the film AFTERSHOCK to the Grandin Theatre November 10. There will be a showing of the film and then a panel of women from the community with stories to share.

The filmmaker has granted permission to show the film in dedication to the Black maternal health crisis in our country. That evening will include a facilitated short discussion of what Roanoke and others in the community can do to help this cause.

In the movie, following the preventable deaths of loved ones due to childbirth complications, two families galvanize activists, birth-workers and physicians to reckon with a maternal health crisis.

Here @ Home discusses this health issue with Ryan Bell, founder of the Black Father Family Initiative, about the role fathers play in this crisis.

