Lynchburg Council urges residents to weigh in on legislative agenda

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City Council is encouraging residents to weigh in on the 2023 draft Legislative Agenda.

Each year, City Council reviews and updates its legislative agenda in preparation for the Virginia General Assembly Session. The legislative agenda includes preferred actions the city is asking the General Assembly to consider.

Residents are encouraged to read the draft and offer suggestions for additions or changes. The document can be found here and on the homepage of the city’s website, lynchburgva.gov, as well as at the bottom of this story.

Comments should be emailed no later than 5 p.m. Friday, November 23 to Metchi Braun, Intergovernmental Staff, at metchi.braun@lynchburgva.gov or by calling (434) 455-3984.

City Council will take a final vote on the agenda at its December 13 meeting.

