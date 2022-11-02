Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Lynchburg voters casting ballots ahead of Election Day

By Bryan Womack
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “We have had a steady stream of voters coming in since September 23rd. Yesterday was actually one of our busiest days; we had about 204 voters,” says Christine Gibbons, Director and General Registrar of the City of Lynchburg.

Ahead of election day, voters are going in to cast their ballots early. Some voters said it was about convenience, while others said it was a civic duty. “I think one reason is that there has been redistricting in the city and sometimes people are in different voting districts. This way if they come to early voting, it doesn’t make any difference which precinct they’re in,” says Jeffrey Rosner, Treasurer of The Lynchburg Democratic Committee.

The Hill City is seeing two big races this year, with both City Council and the 5th District Congressional seat up for grabs.

Joann Pense, volunteer for the Republican Party. says voters need to know who they are voting for, before casting their ballots.

Pense states, “A lot of people come in and don’t know who the Republican candidates are, or they don’t know who the Democratic candidates are, because in Lynchburg for the local level, they are not designated the affiliation and people get confused by that. I just want people to know who they are voting for.”

Early voting ends Saturday. November 5 and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

Latest News

Candidate Profile: Griffith for Congress
Candidate Profile: Griffith for Congress
Lynchburg Residents Cast Early Votes
Lynchburg Residents Cast Early Votes
Lynchburg City Hall
Lynchburg Council urges residents to weigh in on legislative agenda
NSHSS survey shows young voters are more politically-minded than previous generations
New NSHSS Releases Survey of Gen Z Voters