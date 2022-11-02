Lynchburg voters casting ballots ahead of Election Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “We have had a steady stream of voters coming in since September 23rd. Yesterday was actually one of our busiest days; we had about 204 voters,” says Christine Gibbons, Director and General Registrar of the City of Lynchburg.

Ahead of election day, voters are going in to cast their ballots early. Some voters said it was about convenience, while others said it was a civic duty. “I think one reason is that there has been redistricting in the city and sometimes people are in different voting districts. This way if they come to early voting, it doesn’t make any difference which precinct they’re in,” says Jeffrey Rosner, Treasurer of The Lynchburg Democratic Committee.

The Hill City is seeing two big races this year, with both City Council and the 5th District Congressional seat up for grabs.

Joann Pense, volunteer for the Republican Party. says voters need to know who they are voting for, before casting their ballots.

Pense states, “A lot of people come in and don’t know who the Republican candidates are, or they don’t know who the Democratic candidates are, because in Lynchburg for the local level, they are not designated the affiliation and people get confused by that. I just want people to know who they are voting for.”

Early voting ends Saturday. November 5 and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

