MCPS adding full time bus driver positions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is creating some full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill vacancies.

“We can’t educate kids if we don’t get them to school, so it’s key right now for us to fill these positions,” MCPS Transportation Director Eddie Walters said.

He says there are ten daily bus routes that aren’t filled.

“Our technicians are unfortunately having to fill in on these routes on a daily basis, so it’s actually pulling away from our work being able to do our services and maintenance,” he said. “We are keeping up, but it’s making it very difficult right now.”

To help ease the burden on the technicians, MCPS is enhancing a few bus driver jobs. It’s now a 6.5-hour full-time job instead of 4.25 hours, and the position provides health insurance through the school district.

“We know that offering benefits, like health insurance, is something that employees are looking for,” MCPS Director of Communications Brenda Drake said. “It is an employee market right now so when people are looking for jobs, they really are comparing everything that a job can offer, including the benefits, and we hope that the health insurance bump will help.”

The school district says it’s been trying to attract new drivers all year, but hopefully this will be the spark that gets the open positions filled.

“We’re trying to let people know about the starting pay at $20.50 an hour, and also about this sign-on bonuses; those are all new this year,” Drake said.

Walters says he’s optimistic these new perks will drive in some applications soon.

“My expectation is I feel like this is a good move for us and I feel like they should come in fairly quickly,” he said.

MCPS is also offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new drivers. To find out more information or apply click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.