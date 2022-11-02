New wellness center, health spa in Blacksburg offers cryotherapy and more

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new wellness therapy center is now open in Blacksburg. It’s called Renew & Restore Wellness. With flu season off to an early start and winter weather around the corner, medical professionals say wellness therapies can help in many ways.

Renew & Restore is one of the few health spas in southwest Virginia that offers different wellness services like red light therapy, cryotherapy, compression therapy, IV therapy and more. Many of their services help with recovery from recent illnesses, a big workout, a big race, stress, migraines, or a night out.

The health spa and wellness therapy center is owned by Dr. Ethan Colliver and his wife Lauren Colliver.

Dr. Colliver is the medical director of Renew & Restore Wellness. He has been in the New River Valley since 2009, and also owned and operated Valley Sports & Spine Clinic since 2011. He is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and fellowship trained in sports and spine care.

Dr. Colliver says whether you’re run down, need a boost, suffering from a hangover/night out or dealing with an illness, services like IV therapy can be a powerful tool for improving health and assisting with recovery.

For example, one of their services includes IV therapy. It can deliver vitamins and supplements delivered straight into the bloodstream. Doctors say it can deliver a dose of energizing, immune-boosting nutrients, helping your body repair at a cellular level.

Here is a list of their services:

- Cryotherapy: Helps reduce inflammation and pain

- Red Light Therapy: Can reduce inflammation and pain, and improve skin health

- IV Therapy: Helps replenish and rehydrate the body after a workout, night out, and more

- Compression Therapy: Can improve recovery, reduces pain and swelling

The Collivers say they’re also the only wellness center and health spa within a two-hour radius to offer cryotherapy.

To learn more about Renew & Restore Wellness visit their website or give them a call at (540) 753-3837. You can also stop by their facility in Blacksburg at: 120 Professional Park Drive SE, Suite 8.

