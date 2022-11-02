Hometown Local
Operation Christmas Child invites public to pack shoeboxes for children

Shoebox
Shoebox(KTTC)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For over 50 years, Samaritan’s Purse has worked to “follow Christ’s command by going to the aid of the world’s poor, sick, and suffering.”

That’s the purpose of Operation Christmas Child - a way to bring joy to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes. Each box packed with quality toys, school supplies and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. For many, it is their first gift ever, according to Samaritan’s Purse.

Karen Phibbs and Katie Saunders joined us on Here @ Home to talk about Operation Christmas Child, its purpose and how you can pack a shoe box for a child this holiday season.

