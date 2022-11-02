Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday.

Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital.

Virginia State Police were called at 7:47 p.m. Oct. 31 tp the crash on Virgil H. Goode Highway, just south of Henry Road. Gonzalez-Canales had been driving a Ford F250 pickup northbound when she entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment and through a creek, and hit a tree, according to police. Gonzalez-Canales was not wearing a seatbelt, and was treated for minor injuries.

The front seat passenger was also not wearing a seatbelt and was treated for minor injuries, according to police. An 8-year-old passenger and 2-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries; they were both in safety restraints, according to police.

