Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full.

Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter.

More families have been giving up their pets because of housing and financial issues.

Angel’s director of community engagement explained there is still a great need for pet adoptions in the Roanoke Valley.

”We keep making space, we have big adoption events and we’ve been doing really well in finding some loving homes, but unfortunately there’s more people that are surrendering animals than there are homes for them right now,” Dayna Reynolds said.

Many of the shelters in the Roanoke Valley have stated they are willing to help families keep their pets.

