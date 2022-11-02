Hometown Local
Roanoke Valley Libraries moving to a new catalog system

All Roanoke Valley Libraries will be closed on Friday, November 4 for a staff training day.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Libraries is making the switch to OCLC Wise, a new catalog system, effective Friday, November 4.

RVL says that OCLC Wise is the first community engagement system for public libraries. The changeover will affect libraries in Botetourt County, City of Roanoke, City of Salem and Roanoke County.

All library locations will be closed on November 4 for a staff training day.

Patrons are being asked to update their email and contact information by Thursday, November 3. You’re also asked to verify your home library location, along with emailing yourself or printing our Book Wish List from the current website rvl.info

The libraries say the transition period to OCLC Wise will be November 4 through November 11. All electronic resources like eBooks, eAudiobooks and databases will be uninterrupted, but other resources will be unavailable, paused or limited.

- You’ll be able to check out materials at the library, but the items won’t show up on your account until the new catalog is live

- You won’t be able to request library items, or edit your library account information or make changes

- No new library cards will be created during the transition period

-Keep your library materials until the new catalog is live

