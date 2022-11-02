Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs.

The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that found that achievement of historically underperforming students improved quicker in extended-year programs than in schools following traditional calendars.

Over $929,000 will be divided between several Roanoke schools including Hurt Park Elementary, Breckinridge Middle, Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Addison Middle, Roanoke Academy for Mathematics and Science Elementary, Westside Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Fallon Park Elementary and Round Hil Elementary.

$300,000 will be divided between several Salem schools including Andrew Lewis Middle School, East Salem Elementary School, South Salem Elementary School and West Salem Elementary.

“In awarding these grants, I echo Governor Glenn Youngkin’s call for school divisions to use their nearly $2 billion in still-unspent federal pandemic relief funds to expand learning opportunities for students by extending the school day or year, or by providing intensive tutoring for students who are the farthest behind,” Balow said. “The need is urgent and our students can’t wait.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.