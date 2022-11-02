Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Craig County

Skunk generic WHNS
Skunk generic WHNS(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia health officials have confirmed the presence of rabies in the area of Northside Road, in Craig County.

A skunk was confirmed positive for rabies by the Virginia Department of Health November 1 in the area of the intersection of Northside Road and Simmonsville Road. Craig County Animal Control had collected the skunk October 26. Anyone aware of any possible human or animal contact with the skunk is asked to contact the RCAHD Environmental Health Division or Craig County Animal Control.

VDH says, “Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in animals through vaccinations, but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated. Exposure to rabies is considered any time a bite, scratch (or other circumstance) allows saliva or central nervous system tissue from a potentially rabid animal to enter an open, fresh wound or come into contact with a mucous membrane by entering the eye, mouth, or nose.”

The Code of Virginia requires pet owners (dogs and cats) to maintain current rabies vaccinations for animals four months old and older. In addition, VDH says, residents should not approach or touch any wild or stray animals, and should report any abnormal animal behavior to local animal control. All animal bites and rabies exposures (from wild and domestic animals) must be reported to the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9764.

Another rabid skunk was found last month in Bland County.

To help prevent the spread of rabies, according to VDH, everyone should:

  • AVOID contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.
  • REPORT unusual acting animals.
  • VACCINATE all your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.
  • CALL your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian andlocal animal control if your pet is exposed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

Latest News

Angels of Assisi can no longer accept animal surrenderings
Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events
Smoky Mountain Christmas Almost Ready at Dollywood
Smoky Mountain Christmas Almost Ready at Dollywood
Increasing sunshine Thursday with highs in the 60s 70.
Wednesday, November 2 - Overnight outlook
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, November 2, 2022
Pet Talk... November 2, 2022
Pet Talk... November 2, 2022