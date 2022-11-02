Skunk tests positive for rabies in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia health officials have confirmed the presence of rabies in the area of Northside Road, in Craig County.

A skunk was confirmed positive for rabies by the Virginia Department of Health November 1 in the area of the intersection of Northside Road and Simmonsville Road. Craig County Animal Control had collected the skunk October 26. Anyone aware of any possible human or animal contact with the skunk is asked to contact the RCAHD Environmental Health Division or Craig County Animal Control.

VDH says, “Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in animals through vaccinations, but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated. Exposure to rabies is considered any time a bite, scratch (or other circumstance) allows saliva or central nervous system tissue from a potentially rabid animal to enter an open, fresh wound or come into contact with a mucous membrane by entering the eye, mouth, or nose.”

The Code of Virginia requires pet owners (dogs and cats) to maintain current rabies vaccinations for animals four months old and older. In addition, VDH says, residents should not approach or touch any wild or stray animals, and should report any abnormal animal behavior to local animal control. All animal bites and rabies exposures (from wild and domestic animals) must be reported to the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9764.

Another rabid skunk was found last month in Bland County.

To help prevent the spread of rabies, according to VDH, everyone should:

AVOID contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.

REPORT unusual acting animals.

VACCINATE all your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.

CALL your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian andlocal animal control if your pet is exposed.

