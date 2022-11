PIGEON FORGE, TN (WDBJ) - Are you ready to get into the Holiday Spirit?

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas runs Saturday, November 5-January 1.

You’ll find six million Christmas lights and a 50-foot animated tree, among other festive things to see.

Watch the video to see Dollywood’s Ellen Liston preview the season.

