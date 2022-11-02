Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County

Photos of the lone surviving puppy of four found abandoned in Henry County... 11.2.22
Photos of the lone surviving puppy of four found abandoned in Henry County... 11.2.22(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead.

About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.

Animal Control deputies found that three of the dogs had died. The surviving dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

The dogs were a mixed breed, estimated to be ten weeks old, according to the sheriff’s office.

A nearby resident reported seeing a vehicle October 30, parked in the area where the dogs were found. The vehicle is described as a beige 2008 – 2010 Honda Ridgeline pickup (attached photo is a similar vehicle), driven by a Black male.

Photo of a pickup similar to one seen in the area of four abandoned dogs in Henry County
Photo of a pickup similar to one seen in the area of four abandoned dogs in Henry County(Henry County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

Latest News

Lynchburg Residents Cast Early Votes
Lynchburg Residents Cast Early Votes
Students Spread Cyber Security Awareness
Students Spread Cyber Security Awareness
MCPS Adding Full-time Bus Driver Positions
MCPS Adding Full-time Bus Driver Positions
Botetourt Fire & EMS Replacing Older Gear
Botetourt Fire & EMS Replacing Older Gear
Carilion Children's Family Literacy Fair
Children receive free books at Carilion Children’s Family Literacy Fair