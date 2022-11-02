U.S. Congress 9th District candidate profile: Morgan Griffith

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith (R) was first elected to Congress 12 years ago. He’s seeking re-election in Virginia’s 9th District.

“We have to work very hard at trying to make sure that we get inflation down; that’s going to require the government to stop spending new money as fast as they have been over the last two years,” he said.

Rep. Griffith says inflation is a big issue for families across southwest Virginia, which he plans to address if re-elected.

“Stop printing so much money in Washington D.C. that we push inflation right through the roof,” he said. “There’s already been a lot of money that’s been authorized by the Democratic-controlled Congress, and by the President, and we’re going to probably have to go in and try to roll a few of those programs back.”

Then there’s the issue of fuel prices, which Griffith believes dictates the rest of the economy.

“Lower gasoline prices also mean that we can lower food prices, because almost all of our food today is transported on a truck or a train somewhere, both of which take fuel,” he said.

The Republican lawmaker says the only way to fix that is to become energy-independent.

“Now, we’re asking the Saudis to produce more and when they produce less, our prices go up,” he said. “We have put ourselves in a position where our enemies get to dictate what our prices are, and what our economy is doing. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Turning to jobs, Griffith says he wants to attract higher paying employers to the region.

“We’re working hard to do that,” he said. “We have to have an environment that’s good for jobs nationally. But we also have to have things like those economic development areas, industrial parks, incentives, we’re where we can, but to make sure that we’re working together as a team.”

At the end of the day, Griffith says he’s proud to represent the 9th District and hopes to be able to continue to do so.

“Well, I will continue to follow my conservative principles,” he said. “I grew up in the region. I know the region well, and I will continue to fight for our conservative principles in Washington D.C. while trying to work on jobs and improving our education opportunities.”

Thursday, we’ll hear from Griffith’s Democratic challenger, Taysha DeVaughan.

