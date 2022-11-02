A weak disturbance brings more clouds to the area

First half of November warmer than normal

Chance for rain stays low

Tropics becoming active

WEDNESDAY CLOUDS

An isolated shower is possible Wednesday as a weak disturbance slides across the Carolinas. Most should remain dry, but the biggest thing we will notice from the system is more clouds building in.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for most (slightly cooler than today) thanks to the added clouds.

A disturbance will move across the Carolinas throwing clouds our way Wednesday. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

We end the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Afternoon highs will read in the upper 60s and even a few low 70s. Overnight lows on these days will be in the 40s.

High pressure brings back a good amount of sunshine on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The above normal temperature trend will continue during this weekend as upper-level ridging takes place. Highs will read in the low 70s for most which is a good 8-10° above average for the region.

We’ll notice more clouds into the weekend as well thanks to a southerly wind.

Temperatures will read warmer than normal for the next several days. (WDBJ7)

Rain chances look to be on the lower end for most of the weekend, but on Sunday a system could bring a stray shower in.

THE TROPICS

The tropics are still active as we move into the last month of the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa which is moving towards Mexico. It is possible it could strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Belize. This will not impact the U.S.

Tropical Storm Martin formed Wednesday morning and will not be a threat for the United States! It is several hundred miles east/northeast of Bermuda and will continue to move to the northeast in the Atlantic.

There are two systems in the Atlantic, but none will impact the United States. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.