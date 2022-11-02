Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market, located at 2319 West Main St.

The winning numbers for the November 1 drawing were 5-9-15-16-17, and the Mega Ball number was 25. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. That wins Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.

The ticket is the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing and one of only seven nationwide. No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $87 million jackpot. The jackpot grows to an estimated $119 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00 p.m.

