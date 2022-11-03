Hometown Local
7@four previews showing of “Banshees of Inisherin” at Grandin

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The film “The Banshees of Inisherin” is headed to the Grandin Theatre; its run begins November 4.

On 7@four, Hollins University film instructor Brent Stevens chatted with WDBJ7 about the movie, providing this summary:

On an island off the coast of Ireland, a friendship between two men is challenged when one man decides he’s done. Do you have friends in your life that you no longer connect with? This is the premise of “Banshees of Inisherin.”

Director Martin McDonagh has a strong track record: “In Bruges” is a cult favorite and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was an Oscar favorite five years ago. He comes from a playwriting background so how dialogue is always snappy and sharp and he gets the most out of his actors.

The film essentially asks, how will I be remembered? Brendan Gleeson’s character Colm hears time’s clock ticking and decides he doesn’t want to waste his life with small talk and empty relationships. This leads to his breaking off of the friendship. But, of course, he learns a lot about both his legacy and the true nature of the people around him in the film.

